Driver Charged With Impaired Operation

On March 8, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the OPP responded to a call regarding a possible impaired driver on Pineridge Drive in McDougall Township. Police located the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Layla McCallum, 35 years-of-age of McDougall Township was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on April 1, 2021. The accused was issued a three day drivers licence suspension.

This charge marks the 15th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.