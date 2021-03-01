Driver Charged With Impaired Operation

On February 26, 2021 at approximately 1:45 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 69 in Archipelago Township when they observed a possible impaired driver. Police stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Eugeniusz Lorenc, 57 years-of-age of Sudbury, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at in Parry Sound Court on March 18, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 13th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.