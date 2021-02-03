Driver Charged With Impaired Operation

On January 30, 2021 at approximately 12:45 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 400 in McDougall Township. Police stopped a vehicle to ascertain the sobriety of the driver. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Stephen Berry-Macintosh, 43 years-of-age of McDougall Township was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on February 18, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.