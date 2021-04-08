Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After Collision

On March 31, 2021 the Haliburton Highland OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 21 in Minden Hills.

As a result of police investigation into the circumstances of the collision Matthew Baker of Selby, ON was charged with the following offences:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis9or equivalent in a public place

Drive vehicle or boat with Cannabis readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear in Minden Court on May 5, 2021