Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After Collision

On March 31, 2021 the Haliburton Highland OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 21 in Minden Hills.
As a result of police investigation into the circumstances of the collision Matthew Baker of Selby, ON was charged with the following offences:
- Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis9or equivalent in a public place
- Drive vehicle or boat with Cannabis readily available
The accused is scheduled to appear in Minden Court on May 5, 2021