Driver Charged For Driving While Prohibited

On May 6, 2021 at approximately 12:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the OPP were on general patrol in the Town of Parry Sound. Officers stopped a vehicle and an investigation was initiated.
As a result of the investigation, Shane Hiltz, 36 years-of-age of Alliston, Ontario was charged with:
- Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Operate motor vehicle without insurance
- Driving while under suspension
- Use plate not authorized for vehicle
- Possess unmarked cigarettes
The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on July 15, 2021 and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.