Driver Charged For Driving While Prohibited

On May 6, 2021 at approximately 12:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the OPP were on general patrol in the Town of Parry Sound. Officers stopped a vehicle and an investigation was initiated.

As a result of the investigation, Shane Hiltz, 36 years-of-age of Alliston, Ontario was charged with:

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Operate motor vehicle without insurance

Driving while under suspension

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Possess unmarked cigarettes

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on July 15, 2021 and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.