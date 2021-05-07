Driver Charged For Driving While Prohibited

By
Kelly Hart
-
0

On May 6, 2021 at approximately 12:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the OPP were on general patrol in the Town of Parry Sound. Officers stopped a vehicle and an investigation was initiated.

As a result of the investigation, Shane Hiltz, 36 years-of-age of Alliston, Ontario was charged with:

  • Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited under the Criminal Code
  • Operate motor vehicle without insurance
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Use plate not authorized for vehicle
  • Possess unmarked cigarettes

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on July 15, 2021 and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here