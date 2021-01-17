Driver Charged After Impaired Driving Investigation

On January 9, 2021 at 11:18 a.m. an uniform officer on patrol was nearly struck at the intersection of William and Elizabeth Streets in the Town of Midland. The officer stopped the involved vehicle and spoke with the driver and entered into a drinking and driving investigation with a further search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of open liquor and cannabis. The investigation concluded with the driver Bradley Biagioni being charged with the following offences in relation to this investigation:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Operate Motor Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available

The accused was released from police custody on a undertaking to appear in Midland Court on January 21, 2021. The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .