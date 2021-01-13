Driver Arrested For Impaired Driving By Drug

On Saturday January 9, 2021 at approximately 9:55 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP conducted a traffic stop on High Rock Drive.

Further investigation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) was completed and as a result the driver, Jacob Leggett 18 years-of-age, of Sundridge Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday February 11, 2021.