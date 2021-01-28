Driver And Passenger Arrested After Traffic Stop In Penetanguishene

On January 25, 2021 at 1:40am, a member of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP was patrolling and observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the Town of Penetanguishene. The officer stopped the vehicle and the driver provided the officer a verbal identification. Further investigation by the officer revealed that the name given was that of another person. The driver of the vehicle was bound by a release order which he was not following. The driver was arrested and police spoke with the passenger of the vehicle who was also breaching conditions that he was to follow, therefore he was arrested as well. During a search, police located a quantity of drugs and a prohibited knife.

As a result of the investigation, Ryan Spademan, 24 years of Midland, Ontario was charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine Obstruct Police Officer contrary to the Criminal Code

Failure to Comply with a Release Order

Fail to Comply with an Order made during a Declared Emergency

Driving under Suspension

Disobey Stop Sign

Also charged is Derick Moreau-Clark, 27 years of McDougall Township, Ontario with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine

Failure to Comply with an Undertaking

Possession of a Prohibited Device

Fail to Comply with an Order made during a Declared Emergency

The accused parties were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice via video link.