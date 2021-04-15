Downtown Bracebridge BIA Launches New Website To Promote Local Businesses

The Downtown Bracebridge BIA has just launched their new and improved website to help attract locals and visitors to the downtown core. The site is a one-stop-shop for the community, tourists, and BIA business members and has been designed to highlight all the great places to eat, shop, play and enjoy.

“We wanted a site that had a lot of fresh and engaging content and one that was fully responsive, meaning that anyone can easily navigate it on a number of devices including desktops, tablets and mobile phones.” says BIA Administrative Coordinator Tracy Larkman. She further states “It has been 7 years since the creation of our last site, so this new site is long overdue. We are truly thrilled to be able to showcase our businesses with a newly formatted business directory where each business has its own landing page and is linked to their e-commerce site. These enhancements will make it easier for our community to support local during these difficult times.”

The BIA hopes the new site will help drive visitors to the shops, services and restaurants that are available in downtown by promoting activities like special events, ongoing programs and features aimed at keeping the downtown business district foremost in the public eye.

Some of the highlighted features of the new website are:

Searchable business directory

Visit section that focuses on things to do around Bracebridge and will feature all the great events.

Members resource page which will outline programs and benefits to the membership

Community page where you can get information on setting up a business in Downtown Bracebridge, signing up to be a volunteer or become a sponsor

“Building this website has been a long process and will continue to be a work in progress,” said Lindsay Alexander Bracebridge BIA chair. “New content will change often and will be a great tool to keep our community informed on what is happening within our downtown core.”

Visit the new website at www.downtownbracebridge.com