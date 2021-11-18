Do Muskoka Clothing Pop Up Shop On Saturday Nov. 20th In Gravenhurst

The perfect time to get some new clothing or take care of your holiday shopping list

Come check out our NEW arrivals !!!

All clothing including Hats, T-Shirts, Crew necks, Hoodies ON SALE.

PPE including Disposable and Reusable Masks For Child and Adult, Sanitizers in ON SALE. FREE gift with every purchase.

Arrive early for the best selection.

Saturday November, 12th 2021

12 noon to 4 pm

130 Muskoka Road North Unit 101 in Gravenhurst.

FREE gift with everything purchase.

Call 705-706-7411 if you need info or have questions.

COVID-19 guidelines in place.

 

