District Launches Market Rent Survey For Landlords And Tenants In Muskoka

The District Municipality of Muskoka (the District) has launched an online Market Rent Survey for landlords and tenants in Muskoka. The District is looking to better understand current market rental rates in Muskoka to help inform rental levels for affordable housing programs available through the District.

The Market Rent Survey is open until Friday, April 23, 2021, and is available here.

Market Rent Survey Information

If you are a tenant, the survey will ask you the following:

Town/township your unit is located;

Type of unit and if it is being subsidized by the District;

How many bedrooms does the unit have;

Are utilities included in your monthly rent, if yes, which;

Is laundry on-site, if yes, shared or private;

Amount of rent you pay per month;

Household composition (how many adults & children living in the unit); and

What factors are most important to you when choosing a place to live (not mandatory).

The survey should take you under 5 minutes to complete. Personal information (such as name, unit address, or contact information) is not requested or collected in the survey.

If you are a landlord, the survey will ask you the following:

Town/township where your rental unit(s) is located;

Number of rental units you are providing information for;

Type of unit(s);

How many bedrooms does the unit have;

Are utilities included in your monthly rent, if yes, which;

Is laundry on-site, if yes, shared or private;

Amount of rent charged monthly per unit; and

Additional information regarding your interest in building affordable units through District programs (not mandatory).

The survey should take you under 5 minutes to complete per unit. Landlords wishing to provide contact information may do so in the survey should you wish to receive future funding opportunities available through District programs.

Landlords With Multiple Units

The online survey will allow you to enter rental information for up to 10 units. If you have more than 10 rental units, you may contact the District’s Affordable Housing Team to obtain a spreadsheet to provide your information.