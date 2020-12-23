District Council Appoints Ashwin Jadhav To Muskoka Airport Board

Muskoka District Council has appointed Ashwin Jadhav to serve a three-year term as a member of the Muskoka Airport Board of Directors. Ashwin currently works in a leadership role at Pratt and Whitney Canada (P&WC), a division of Raytheon Technologies. He also serves as a Board Member at the Forum of European Aerospace Market Analysts (FEAMA) and the Transportation Research Board (TRB). Ashwin brings a diversity of experience from companies across the aerospace/aviation value chain. He has worked with Chicago O’Hare Airport as well as IATA, where he held positions in Flight Operations, Airline Consulting and Auditing. Ashwin has also spent three years with Bombardier leading the strategy and forecasting role for the Q400, CRJ Series and C Series (now Airbus A220) aircraft.

Council has also re-appointed Selma Lussenburg to serve a three-year term as a returning member of the Board. Selma is one of the seven inaugural members of the Board that were appointed by Council in 1998.

Quotes:

“On behalf of the Board I wish to welcome Ashwin to Muskoka and to our Airport. Ashwin brings a technical expertise, enthusiasm and breadth of experience that will enable the Board to seek future guidance in best practice of Airport Governance,” said Bud Purves, Muskoka Airport Board Chair. “We also at this time wish to thank Selma for offering to extend her term. Selma is an airport legal expert as well as sits on several Private sector boards from which she gains input to assist all of us in our mission of excellence.”

“The Board would like to thank Kathy Rethy for her leadership and contributions to the Board over the last three years as an inaugural member of the Board,’ said John Klinck, District Chair and ex-officio member of the Muskoka Airport Board. “Kathy’s experience brought tremendous value to board discussions and to the development of the Board’s strategic plan. Kathy you will be missed.”

The District operates the Muskoka Airport (CYQA), which is a Transport Canada Certified facility, providing a vital link to the air transportation industry in the Muskoka area. The airport operates 24 hours a day, seven days per week, 365 days per year. The public terminal building is located at the south end of the air field and hosts a Little Norway Memorial display and a 24-hour pilots’ lounge. The Airport provides services year round and is a key economic development driver for the Muskoka area by providing services for both business and personal travel. During the summer season, the Muskoka Airport sees over 70% of its annual 15,000 aircraft movements from charter companies, corporate flights and recreational flyers. The airport also provides a variety of community and social services by way of providing support to Air Ambulances, electrical power companies and a variety of government organizations such as OPP, Corrections Canada and the Department of National Defence.

For more information about the Muskoka District Airport visit: www.muskokadistrictairport.com