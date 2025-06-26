District Announces 2025 Muskoka Community Grant Recipients

The District of Muskoka is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Muskoka Community Grant Program, which provides funding for local projects that strengthen the community and support Muskoka’s most vulnerable residents.

This year, $65,105 in funding has been awarded to 20 recipients through two grant streams: the Pay It Forward (PIF) program and the Community Enhancement (CE) Fund. Funded projects include initiatives focused on social connection, food security, housing stability, and community well-being.

“The Pay It Forward and Community Enhancement grants are designed to invest in people and projects that make a measurable impact,” said Nancy Alcock, Chair of the District’s Community and Planning Services Committee. “Whether it’s strengthening social connections, improving access to services or supporting local solutions to local challenges, each project helps build a stronger, more inclusive Muskoka.”

“Many of this year’s grant recipients are tackling food security and other basic needs in creative and meaningful ways,” said Arfona Zwiers, Commissioner of Community and Planning Services. “From emergency meals and food boxes to programs that help families access essentials like beds and personal care products, these projects show how the grant program is making a direct and lasting difference for people across Muskoka.”

The District extends its thanks to all applicants for their commitment to building up their communities and making a difference. A full list of funded projects is available on the Community Grant Program page on Engage Muskoka: https://www.engagemuskoka.ca/muskoka-community-grants

For updates on future funding opportunities, subscribe to the Community Grant Program project page on Engage Muskoka.