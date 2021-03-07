Data Shows Alarming Increase In Residential Fires And Fatalities Over The Past Year

With more people at home than ever before due to the pandemic, Allstate Canada and The Ontario Municipal Fire Prevention Officer’s Association (OMFPOA) have seen an alarming increase in residential fires and fatalities over the past year. Together, they are raising awareness about fire prevention and reminding Ontarians to stay vigilant.

Allstate Canada reports a 51% increase in claims for residential fires resulting from cooking or smoking in 2020 compared to 2019. Further, data for January 2021 has shown a significant spike in claims with the most residential fire claims for that month in the past three years.

OMFPOA also reports a 30% increase of fire fatalities in 2020 compared to 2019. Alarmingly, 2021 fatalities remain on the rise. In just two months, data shows that 33% of the total recorded fatalities in 2020 have already occurred this year.

Stats released by the Gravenhurst Fire Department show February saw a slight decrease in emergency incidents compared to previous months with 13 total calls for service.

The start of this concerning trend can be tied to the beginning of the global pandemic. Between March and May 2020, Allstate reported a 333%! increase in residential fire claims compared to the previous year. Allstate Canada and OMFPOA are focused on educating Canadians about fire prevention in the home.

Two Muskoka landlords were recently charged for not having working smoke or CO alarms in rental units. This adds to the concerns for fire prevention officers across Muskoka.

“It is definitely alarming to see the increase in fatalities so far in 2021 and from 2020. With people staying or working from home now, we need to recognize the importance of being fire safe in our homes.” said Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Prevention Officer Mike Vadlja.

Here are some tips for staying safe:

Always stay in the kitchen while cooking

Encourage smokers to smoke outside

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment

Allow ashes to cool before disposing of them. Place ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep the ash container at least 10 feet away from the home and any other nearby buildings

Plan and practice your home fire escape plan

Most importantly!! Test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms regularly. Ensure they are in the proper locations and replace any alarms over 10 years old.

“If residents have any questions regarding fire safety, they can contact their local fire prevention officer.” Vadlja said.