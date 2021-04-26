COVID Safe Orillia Perch Festival Is Ready When Stay At Home Order Ends

The 40th Anniversary of the Orillia Perch Festival will be taking place with COVID health and safety protocols. The festival is going virtual, but not to worry the fishing and the prizes are real. You can win fishing gear, instant cash prizes of up to $1,000, and the grand prize is a Lund Fishing Boat.

When the festival was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, event organizers came up with great ideas to create a safe plan for a virtual 2021 festival including an aop You can upload your fish photos to by using your smart phone.

The Orillia Chamber of Commerce reached out to Georgian College to get some ideas for a safe festival and that is when the Snapd HUB app idea was lured in.

“This allows people to go out in their bubble and do something fun. Fishing is great and we’re defiantly going in the right direction with this.” said Doug Bunker, the event coordinator for the Orillia Chamber of Commerce. “Thanks to the support of the community to make it what it is today, Bunker continued.

The range of the festival is bigger this year and you can fish anywhere in Lake Simcoe and not have to come to Orillia. Simcoe County Tourism has assisted in the project to make this years festival Simcoe County-wide.

Registration is online only this year and is currently open. The Snapd HUB app can be downloaded for the early bird experience.

In a media release the Chamber said it has revised the schedule for the 40th Perch Festival. The Province’s Stay at Home Order is in effect and has been extended as part of an ongoing strategy to control the transmission of COVID-19. To support the provincial efforts, the Chamber will continue to adjust the festival dates until the Stay at Home Order has been lifted. While we are supportive of fishing as an outdoor activity that lends itself well to physical distancing, we recognize that it is crucial to take every precaution to support compliance with the provincial guidelines.

If you registered in 2020 and did not receive a refund, your registration will be carried forward for this year’s event (you do not need to re-register).

All registrants will be contacted with instructions for downloading and using the app.

Due to the volume of inquiries The Chamber receiving regarding this year’s Perch Festival, they kindly ask that you read through our FAQ’s before contacting the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce.

Click Here for more information or to register.