COVID-19 Update: Modifications To Town Services During Province-Wide Shutdown

Effective Saturday December 26, 2020 at 12:01am the Ontario Government will implement a Provincewide Shutdown to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The current COVID-19 Response Framework will be paused while the impacts of these time-limited measures are evaluated. As a result of this shutdown, Huntsvilles Town Hall and Canada Summit Centre will be closed to the public until further notice starting Thursday December 24, 2020 at 12:00pm (noon). All registered programming will be postponed.

Town services will continue to operate in the following ways:

Town services are available by staff through phone or email and online at huntsville.ca

Madill Yard and Fire Halls will continue to operate with no access to the public

Huntsville Public Library will continue to offer Library-To-Go zero contact pickup service

Huntsville COVID-19 Assessment Centre hours may differ over the holidays. For up-to-date hours and booking information visit huntsville.ca/covid19

The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Clinic and Cottage Country Family Health Team will continue to operate within their scheduled hours. Please follow their appointment registration guidelines.

Additional information on Town facilities, services and programs will be communicated as it becomes available. For up-to-date information on Town facilities and services impacted by COVID-19 visit huntsville.ca/covid19.