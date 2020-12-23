COVID-19 Update: Impacts To District Of Muskoka’s Programs And Services During Province-wide Shutdown

The Ontario Government announced a provincewide shutdown that will take effect on Saturday December 26, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. Learn about the time-limited restrictions and public health and workplace safety measures that have been put in place by the Province.

The following is a summary of impacts to the District of Muskoka’s programs and services during the province-wide shutdown period:

All Non-Essential Visits to the Pines Long-Term Care Suspended

All non-essential visits to the Pines Long-Term Care Home have been suspended effective Saturday, December 26, 2020. The decision to suspend all non-essential visits is intended to support the province-wide shutdown measures announced yesterday. As of December 26, only pre-approved visits with residents who are very ill or requiring end-of-life care will be permitted. If you are planning this type of visit, please contact the Charge RN at the Pines Long-Term Care home at 705-645-4488 x 4825 to determine if you can proceed with your visit.

“Additional activity staff have been scheduled throughout the holidays to assist families and residents with connecting virtually, to ensure the spirits of all remain a top priority during this necessary suspension of visits,” said Kim Landry, Administrator at the Pines Long-Term Care Home. “Our primary goal remains consistent in doing everything possible to maintain the health and safety of our residents and staff at the Pines.”

Staff of the Pines Long-Term Care Home are Receiving COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting Today

While the announcement of the provincewide shutdown is disappointing, the District is pleased to report good news as the District has been notified that the first roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines locally includes staff from the Pines Long-Term Care home.

“While the decision to suspend visits is very difficult news for families and residents, we are pleased to share that there is good news on the horizon as the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations begins in Muskoka,” District Councillor Steve Clement, Chair of the District’s Health Services Committee. “Approximately 80 Pines staff will receive COVID-19 vaccinations in coming weeks as part of the initial roll-out of vaccinations for health care workers in Muskoka. A first phase of 40 staff have volunteered to receive their vaccinations and 40 will follow in mid-January.”

“We are so pleased to learn that our staff at the Pines are to be a part of this first roll-out of vaccines – a bright light at the end of a year filled with so many challenges,” said District Chair John Klinck. “And while it will take some time before this is over, and we must remain diligent to keep our communities safe. For now we can celebrate that a vaccine is on the way to help protect our most vulnerable and the amazing, dedicated staff that serves them. On behalf of Council, thank you to our residents, families and staff for your patience and understanding and thank you to the community for your on-going support.”

Updates to Other District Programs and Services:

To help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to help protect the public and staff, all District facilities remain closed to public access

Essential services including Paramedic Services, Water and Wastewater, Waste Management and Road Operations will continue to operate as usual to support our community

All Licenced Childcare Centres in Muskoka and the Muskoka Home Child Care Agency operators remain open as normal

EarlyON and all other Children's and Seniors Programs will be delivered virtually

Housing Supports, Social Assistance and Emergency Assistance Programs will continue to be provided by phone, online or by email

Planning and Development Services and Provincial Offences Court Services will also continue to be provided by phone, online or by email

You can access information and any of our programs and services by calling 705-645-2100 or by email. For the latest updates on all District program and service impacts, and to learn more about the actions taken in response to COVID-19, visit www.muskoka.on.ca/coronavirus