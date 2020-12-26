COVID-19 Update: Closure Of Bracebridge Sportsplex And Memorial Arena

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate, the Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other health experts, is imposing a Provincewide Shutdown. Additional restrictions will be put into place and reinforce that Ontarians should stay at home as much as possible to minimize transmission of the virus and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

The Provincewide Shutdown will go into effect as of Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. The impacts of these time-limited measures will be evaluated for 28 days in Southern Ontario to determine if it is safe to lift any restrictions or if they need to be extended.

This is unfortunate news prior to the holiday season, however, the Town of Bracebridge appreciates that it is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19. In response to these restrictions, the Bracebridge Sportsplex and the Bracebridge Memorial Arena will be closed to the public effective December 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. until further notice.

Please be advised the Blood Donor Clinic scheduled for December 28th, 2020 at the Bracebridge Sportsplex will be proceeding. Donors must book an appointment with Canadian Blood Services in advance. No walk-in donors will be accepted.

The following changes will be effective December 24th, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

The Bracebridge Sportsplex and the Bracebridge Memorial Arena will be closed and all programs and services offered to the public will be cancelled until further notice.

The Recreation Department reception hours for phone inquiries will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding statutory holidays.

Any program cancellations as a result of this closure will receive a credit to your account or, if you require a refund, you may contact reception at 705-645-3037.

Any rental cancellations as a result of this closure will receive a full refund.

Further information related to the Province-wide Shutdown is available from the Province.

The Town will continually update its website at bracebridge.ca with any changes to Town services as a result of COVID-19.