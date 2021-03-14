COVID-19 Has Wiped Out 20 Years Of Progress On Poverty, Hunger, Disease And Gender Equality

As Canada marks a national day of observance on the one-year anniversary of the WHO pandemic declaration, international aid agency World Vision warns that COVID-19 is reversing 20 years of progress in global efforts against poverty, hunger, disease and gender equality. World Vision is also announcing its commitment to re-double efforts to ensure the health, safety and education of girls and boys living in the world’s most dangerous places, including expanded support of an equitable vaccine roll-out.

“COVID-19 continues to have a deep impact on Canadians and our safety remains critical. We are grateful for the relentless efforts of frontline workers worldwide who are often hidden heroes,” says Michael Messenger, President and CEO of World Vision Canada. “Yet, the aftershocks of this disease continue to threaten the lives of millions of children globally. In just one year, we’ve seen decades of development progress get wiped out. From increased violence, to compromised health, to lost education and rising poverty and hunger, we’re deeply concerned that this pandemic could permanently scar the lives of an entire generation of the world’s most vulnerable children, particularly girls. The need for Canada to prioritize an effective global response has never been greater: every child in every community deserves the hope of a brighter tomorrow.”