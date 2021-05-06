Construction Begins On The Site Of The Ontario SPCA’s Provincial Dog Rehabilitation Centre

In partnership with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, the Peterborough Humane Society is set to break ground to build a new facility that will be the first of its kind in Canada devoted to advancing the well-being of animals across the province and beyond.

Sitting on 20 acres, the unique space will bring together three facilities under one roof at 1999 Technology Dr. in Peterborough. The Peterborough Animal Care Centre will be home to the Peterborough Humane Society’s Adoption & Education Centre, a publicly accessible Spay/Neuter Clinic and a Provincial Dog Rehabilitation Centre, in partnership with the Ontario SPCA.

The Provincial Dog Rehabilitation Centre will be custom built to help dogs who need more support and individualized care than an animal centre can provide. It will contain a number of unique features, including hydrotherapy equipment, such as an underwater treadmill, for physical rehabilitation and exercise.

The Spay/Neuter Clinic will bring a greatly needed service to Central and Eastern Ontario through providing publicly accessible spay/neuter surgeries. The on-site clinic will allow up to 25 animals per day (over 5,000 per year) to receive their spay/neuter surgery.

“To see shovels in the ground is a cause for celebration as it means we are one step closer to making this state-of-the-art animal wellness facility a reality,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief, Humane Programs & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “This unique partnership with the Peterborough Humane Society is a major step forward for animals, particularly dogs who have experienced challenges that we can help them overcome at this new facility.”

“After almost a decade of planning, we are ecstatic to announce we are breaking ground!” says Shawn Morey, Executive Director, Peterborough Humane Society. “This new purpose-built facility will not only serve our community through providing accessible spay/neuter services, but also allow the animals under our care to experience less hurdles in getting healthier and happier, thereby setting them up to meet their new family that much sooner.”

For more information, or to donate, visit ourpetproject.ca or ontariospca.ca/dogrehab.