Community Generosity Shown At Area Emergency Services Food Drive Events

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP along with members of the Midland/Penetanguishene/Tiny/Tay Fire services would like to thank our area community members who while shopping on December 5 & 19, 2020 at area stores supported the Salvation Army food bank through the Emergency Services Food Drive events.

Donations including those from area supporting merchants- Midland / Penetanguishene / Victoria Harbour Foodland Stores, Midland Superstore, Midland No Frills and Midland Canadian Tire netted 5,140 lbs of food, $15,024 in cash and approximately $7,000.00 in toys.

Donations were provided to the Midland Salvation Army for their distribution to the community through their programs to help ensure that families in need were well cared for at this festive time of year.

Officers, Firefighters and volunteers wish to say “THANK YOU” to the community for supporting this event with such generosity.