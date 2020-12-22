City Adapts To Provincial Shutdown Effective Dec. 26

As of Saturday, Dec. 26 at 12:01 a.m., the Province of Ontario is implementing a province-wide shutdown, which will remain in effect in Orillia for 28 days (until Jan. 23, 2021).

As part of the province-wide shutdown, the City of Orillia is required to close its recreation and cultural facilities to the public and will be reintroducing services by appointment only at City Centre, 50 Andrew St. S., starting Jan. 4, 2021. The Citys Waste Diversion Site remains open to the public and Orillia Transit continues to operate.

To assist local businesses offering curbside pick-up during the shutdown, all on-street parking spaces in Downtown Orillia will allow free parking for a maximum of 30 minutes each. Free three-hour customer parking in municipal pay and display lots (with the exception of Lot 10, which offers five free hours) will be extended during the province-wide shutdown.

The Premier has made it very clear  in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our communities and hospitals from being overwhelmed, we must limit our contacts, stay home as much as possible, and only go out for essential reasons, said Mayor Steve Clarke. There is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine arriving, but we must remain vigilant and follow all public health protocols or things can get a lot worse.

The provinces current COVID-19 Response Framework will be paused when the province-wide shutdown comes into effect on Dec. 26. As a result, the Citys COVID-19 Emergency Measures By-law pertaining to capacity limits for large retailers during the red-control and grey-lockdown zones approved by Council on Dec. 17 is superseded by the province-wide shutdown, which mandates reduced capacity limits for those retailers that can remain open throughout Ontario.

For a complete overview of the province-wide shutdown, including a new Ontario Small Business Support Grant, visit ontario.ca/COVID-19.

Please note the following impacts to City of Orillia facilities and services as a result of the shutdown:

The Orillia Recreation Centre, Brian Orser Arena and Rotary Place are closed to the public and all programs and activities are suspended during the shutdown. Recreation Services staff are contacting user groups and program registrants to inform them of the closure and impact to their programs. If necessary, refunds will be issued over the coming weeks. Visit orillia.ca/fun for more information.

The Orillia City Centre will be open by appointment only from Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 23, 2021. (The Orillia City Centre is closed beginning at 12 p.m. (noon) on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 through to Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 for the holidays.) To book an appointment, visit orillia.ca/onlineservices. Residents are encouraged to continue accessing City services through the website, email and phone when possible.

The Stephen Leacock Museum is closed to the public. Staff are still taking inquiries for 2021 bookings and can be reached at 705-325-2196 or visit leacockmuseum.com.

The Orillia Opera House is closed to the public. Staff are still taking inquiries for 2021 bookings and selling flex pacs for the 2021 summer theatre. Contact the Box Office at 705-326-8011 or visit orilliaoperahouse.ca.

The Orillia Youth Centre is closed to the public at this time; however, youth outreach will continue.

The Orillia Public Library is closed to the public and is offering curbside pick-up of materials. Visit orilliapubliclibrary.ca for more information.

The Orillia Farmers Market will continue to operate with its food vendors during the shutdown and will be introducing an online market component in the New Year. Follow the Market on Facebook and Instagram for updated information.

Please visit orillia.ca for the City of Orillia’s holiday schedule.

Safe Holiday Season

As you begin to prepare for winter holiday celebrations, it is important you follow public health measures and stick to your household to protect you, your family, friends, and coworkers from COVID-19 this holiday season:

Limit close contact to your household (the people you live with).

Do not visit any other household or allow visitors in your home. If you live alone, you can have close contact with only one other household.

Virtual gatherings or events are the safest way to visit or recognize occasions with people outside your household.

Trips outside of the home should only be for essential reasons (work, groceries/pharmacy, medical appointments).

Wear a face covering in indoor public spaces, outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained, or if wearing one is required.

We already knew that this holiday season was going to be different because of COVID-19. The safest way to spend the holidays is by only celebrating in person with the people you live with, said Mayor Clarke. Its important that we continue to take care of one another, but it must be from a distance. The holidays can be a difficult time for many, particularly this year as were asked to stay apart from loved ones, so please make every effort to check in on people outside of your household via phone, email or video chat.