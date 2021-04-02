City Adapts To Provincial Emergency Brake In Effect On April 3

As of Saturday, April 3 at 12:01 a.m., the Province of Ontario is imposing a province-wide emergency brake, which will remain in effect for at least four weeks.

As part of the province-wide shutdown, the City of Orillia is required to close its recreation and cultural facilities to the public and will be reintroducing services by appointment only at City Centre, 50 Andrew St. S., starting April 6, 2021, following the Easter holiday closure. The City’s Waste Diversion Site remains open to the public and Orillia Transit continues to operate.

“Imposing the province-wide emergency brake is a necessary measure to help us win the race against the variants of concern that are a very real threat as demonstrated by the surge in COVID-19 cases and rise in intensive care unit admissions,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “I understand and commiserate with those businesses affected and those who have had their routines and activities curtailed, but we must all dig deep for the resilience to make it through this four-week period. As we hunker down and only go out for essential reasons, vaccines are being administered at an increasing rate in Orillia and across the province. We will win the race against this deadly virus; we just need more time.”

As many small businesses will be affected by the shutdown, the City’s Economic Recovery Task Force strongly encourages small businesses to apply to the Ontario Small Business Support Grant before the extended first round deadline of April 7, 2021. The Province has advised that the second round of this grant will be applied automatically to those businesses who successfully applied in the first round.

For a complete overview of the province-wide shutdown, including information regarding the Ontario Small Business Support Grant, visit ontario.ca/COVID-19.

Please note the following impacts to City of Orillia facilities and services as a result of the shutdown:

The Orillia Recreation Centre and Brian Orser Arena are closed to the public. All recreation programs and activities are suspended for the public and user groups during the shutdown. Rotary Place will remain open for access to the COVID-19 assessment centre and vaccination clinic only. Recreation Services staff are contacting user groups and program registrants to inform them of the closure and impact to their programs and memberships. If necessary, refunds will be issued over the coming weeks. Visit orillia.ca/fun for more information.

The Orillia City Centre will be open by appointment only beginning April 6, 2021. To book an appointment, visit orillia.ca/onlineservices. Residents are encouraged to continue accessing City services through the website, email and phone when possible.

The Stephen Leacock Museum is closed to the public. Staff are still taking inquiries for 2021 bookings and can be reached at 705-325-1908or visit leacockmuseum.com.

The Orillia Opera House is closed to the public. Staff are still taking inquiries for 2021 bookings and selling flex pacs for 2021 summer theatre. Contact the Box Office at 705-326-8011 or visitorilliaoperahouse.ca.

The Orillia Public Library is closed to the public and is offering curbside pick-up of materials. Visit orilliapubliclibrary.ca for more information.

The Orillia Farmers’ Market will continue to operate with its food vendors during the shutdown and will continue offering an online market. Visitorilliafarmersmarket.on.ca for more information.

Free five-hour parking continues to be available in all municipal pay and display lots. Fees for municipal permit parking lots remain in effect. Fees for on-street parking are in effect.

Safe Easter

Please visit orillia.ca for the City of Orillia’s Easter holiday schedule.

As we celebrate Easter this upcoming weekend, it is important you follow public health measures and stick to your household to protect you, your family, friends, and coworkers from COVID.

Limit close contact to your household (the people you live with).

Do not visit any other household or allow visitors in your home. If you live alone, you can have close contact with only one other household.

Virtual gatherings or events are the safest way to visit or recognize occasions with people outside your household.

Trips outside of the home should only be for essential reasons (work, groceries/pharmacy, medical appointments).

Wear a face covering in indoor public spaces, outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained, or if wearing one is required.

If attending a religious service, please note indoor capacity is 15% of the room.

“I know it is very tempting to have a quick visit or a small gathering during Easter, but we must all adhere to the province-wide shutdown in place,” said Mayor Clarke. “I know everyone is tired, but we need to stay vigilant for a little while longer. Let’s beat this third wave and look toward the brighter future ahead.”

For more information visit: orillia.ca/COVID-19

If you have an enforcement matter related to gatherings, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police using the non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.

For more information on the COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Orillia visit:osmh.on.ca/covid-19/

For COVID-19 and vaccination updates from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit visit: http://www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/Promos/Novel-Coronavirus