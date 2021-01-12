Central Region Sees An Increase In Impaired Driving Charges Following Effective Festive RIDE Season

The Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign ran across Ontario from November 26, 2020 until January 3, 2021. OPP across Central Region, worked night and day, to deter and remove impaired drivers from our roadways.

Officers across Central Region:

participated in close to 1,460 RIDE events

charged 135 drivers with impaired driving related offences

issued 40 Administrative Drivers’ Licence Suspensions (3, 7 or 30-day) after drivers registered in the warning range on the approved roadside screening device.

“We continue to see concerning numbers as it relates to drivers getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. During the 2020 Festive RIDE season Central Region OPP charged 135 people for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, an increase from 128 in 2019 and 108 in 2018,” said Inspector Richard Riopelle, Regional Traffic Manager. “Drinking and driving is a choice that puts everyone at risk which often results in catastrophic consequences for other road users and the innocent family members impacted by preventable incidents linked to drinking and driving. Please plan ahead for alternate transportation if you are planning to drink. Plan accordingly and don’t get behind the wheel!”

The OPP reminds all motorists that it is their responsibility to ensure they do not drive while their ability is impaired, regardless of the substance.