Celebrate Canada Day With Free Fishing, Fish For Free From June 28 To July 6

The Ontario government is celebrating Canada Day by offering all Canadian residents the opportunity to fish for free in Ontario from June 28 to July 6.

During these dates, people across Ontario are invited to experience the joys of fishing – whether for the first time or as a longstanding tradition – while supporting local communities and embracing Canada’s angling heritage.

“This week is the perfect chance to gather with friends and family to reel in new experiences and explore all the great fishing opportunities our province has to offer,” said Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources. “I encourage fishing enthusiasts and first-timers alike to cast a line in celebration of Canada – the True North, strong and free, and the place we call home.”

Recreational fishing is an important part of Ontario’s economy and heritage, contributing significantly to local tourism and jobs. Opportunities like Family Fishing Week remove barriers and encourage those new to fishing to give it a try and discover the enjoyment of fishing firsthand.

If you are fishing for free during Family Fishing Week, you must follow all conservation licence catch and size limits and obey sanctuaries and other fishing regulations.