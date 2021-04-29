Causation Study Surveys Underway For 5 Lakes in Muskoka

The District Municipality of Muskoka has launched public surveys for each of the 5 lakes currently undergoing a causation study in Muskoka. The goal of the surveys is to gather information on lake use and observations of water quality, and how it has changed over time.

We know that residents, visitors, businesses, and others who use the lakes for recreational purposes (stakeholders) have important knowledge that is vital to the current and historical understanding of these lakes. To ensure this valuable information is considered as part of these studies, stakeholders with knowledge of these specific lakes, algae blooms, and overall water quality are being asked to complete the surveys to share this information with us.

The surveys can be accessed on the project page for each lake study on the Engage Muskoka platform. Project pages and surveys are linked below. The surveys are available until May 27th, 2021.

Take the Survey and Learn More!

To take the survey and stay informed of the causation studies that are of interest to you, including opportunities to participate and provide information to the consultant(s), subscribe to the Engage Muskoka project pages linked below:

To learn more about causation studies, visit the Engage Muskoka platform at www.engagemuskoka.ca/protecting-muskokas-vulnerable-lakes-causation-studies