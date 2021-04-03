Canadians Spending Big On Self-Care Throughout Pandemic

An overwhelming majority of Canadians (98%) say their self-care habits are here to stay in a post-pandemic world, according to a Scotiabank Survey. Most Canadians (79%) are partaking in at least one self-care activity since the pandemic began and nearly 60% of those are spending an average of $282 on self-care in the past 12 months.

The Scotiabank self-care survey asked Canadians about their sentiment toward their financial, mental, and physical well-being over the past twelve months, and the self-care activities that support their overall well-being.

Canadians 18-34 years of age significantly outspend others for self-care activities ($395), compared with $255 among 35-54-year-olds, and $220 among those ages 55+. Over three-quarters (79%) of Canadians partook in at least one self-care activity during the pandemic. The most popular activities were baking and cooking (50%), home workouts (41%), and online shopping (34%).

While spending on self-care has helped Canadians manage their overall well-being throughout the pandemic, when it comes to their financial well-being, Canadians are also feeling optimistic. More than two-thirds of Canadians (68%) feel good about their financial health over the past 12 months; however, one-in-three (32%) Canadians rate their financial health this past year as fair or poor.

While millennials indicated they spend nearly twice as much on self-care activities than those 55+, they also spend more time worrying about their finances.

Regionally, Quebecers (77%) feel the best about their financial health over the past 12 months, compared with 64% of Ontarians and 62% of Albertans. The average spend on self-care activities is highest in Alberta ($367) and lowest in the Atlantic provinces ($176).

“Spending on things that improve your self-care has been an essential coping strategy since the pandemic began, but it’s important Canadians look after their financial well-being in addition to their physical and mental wellness,” said D’Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President, Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank. “This past year many Canadians have been able to increase their savings but as we see lockdown restrictions ease and spending increase once again, we want Canadians to keep up with the strong money habits they developed during lockdown.”

SOURCE Scotiabank