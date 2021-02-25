Canada Post Sends Every Household A Free, Prepaid Postcard

While we keep our distance to fight the spread of COVID-19, staying connected with friends and loved ones is harder than ever. To help Canadians stay in touch now, when it matters so much, Canada Post will deliver approximately 13.5 million postcards, one to every residential address in the country.

There are six versions of the postcard, each one offering a simple message of love, appreciation or thanks. Every household will receive one randomly selected postcard. Recipients can send their postcard to anyone they want, anywhere in Canada, for free. No stamps are needed. Postcards can be mailed through any street letter box or community mailbox, or taken to a post office.

“Meaningful connection is vital for our emotional health, sense of community and overall well-being,” says Doug Ettinger, President and CEO of Canada Post. “Canada Post wants everyone to stay safe, but also stay in touch with the people who matter to them.” To watch a video explaining the importance of this initiative, please click here.

The postcards are part of the “Write Here Write Now” program, launched in September 2020 to encourage Canadians to use letter writing to connect in a heartfelt way. For more on the program, visit canadapost.ca/writenow.

Canadians are encouraged to share photos and videos of sending and receiving their postcards using #WriteHereWriteNow.

SOURCE Canada Post