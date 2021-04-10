Canada Post Celebrates The JUNO Awards’ Golden Anniversary

The JUNO Awards turn 50 this year, and Canada Post is celebrating this golden anniversary with a new commemorative stamp.

The stamp pays tribute to the country’s premier music event, and its role in supporting and showcasing Canadian artists and creators over five decades. Since 1971, the JUNOS have recognized Canada’s immense range of talent, from rising stars to household names, including 25-time JUNO winner Anne Murray – the recipient of the most JUNO Awards to date – Buffy Sainte-Marie, Céline Dion, The Tragically Hip, The Weeknd and so many more.

To mark the importance of the 50th anniversary, the JUNOS have redesigned the prestigious award from the solid crystal tower into a new golden statuette, which is featured on the commemorative stamp.

Designed by Paprika and illustrated by Amanda Arlotta, the stamp features the new golden statuette that JUNO Award winners will begin receiving this year.

Printed by Colour Innovations, this issue includes a booklet of five Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and the Official First Day Cover.

Stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca/shop and postal outlets across Canada.

SOURCE Canada Post