Canada Needs To Be Self Sufficient In PPE

Canada needs to be self-sufficient in manufacturing critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and last week’s recall of graphene masks by Health Canada is a case in point, says a newly formed industry association, the Canadian Association of PPE Manufacturers (CAPPEM).

The recall is a compelling call for changes to the way that PPE is tested and purchased by governments and bulk buyers in Canada, notes CAPPEM President Barry Hunt.

National media coverage of the recall revealed that poor quality, three ply, graphene coated masks distributed to students, government workers and manufacturing facilities in Quebec, were manufactured overseas and imported into Canada.

“CAPPEM was formed by the very people who stepped up when Canada was faced with dire shortages of PPE last year” observes Mr. Hunt, “with products made right here in Canada.” CAPPEM companies do not manufacture or sell PPE products coated with graphene or other biocidal additives. Moreover, the association is committed to work with government to ensure that fully tested, safe PPE is available to Canadians now and in future.

Many offshore PPE products originate from countries with lower quality standards and sometimes under poor working conditions. “Canadian-manufactured masks go through rigorous testing and adhere to very high standards of quality control”, explains Mr. Hunt.

Canadian Federal and provincial governments have taken serious steps toward self sufficiency in PPE. “Under Canadian standards and licencing, our national supply of PPE is top quality, reliable and cost effective”, says Mr. Hunt.

“Canadians deserve to know that the technologies being used to keep them safe are safe, effective, and made with the full approval of Health Canada,” says Hunt. “CAPPEM looks forward to partnering with all levels of government to keep Canadians safe.”

“As Canadian manufacturers we are proud to be the pioneers and innovators in a new Canadian manufacturing sector, and to be part of the fight to protect Canadians. Together we will defeat the COVID pandemic,” concludes Mr. Hunt.

CAPPEM is a group of Canadian PPE manufacturers, materials, equipment and lab testing companies. These companies hired almost 1,000 people Canadians and invested close to $100 million to ensure that hospitals, companies and the Canadian public would have a stable, secure supply of quality, Made in Canada, PPE.

SOURCE Canadian Association of PPE Manufacturers