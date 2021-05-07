Call From A Concerned Citizen Leads To Impaired Driving Charge

Members of the Orillia detachment of the OPP have arrested and charged a Barrie man with impaired driving after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen in the City of Orillia.

On May 05, 2021, just before 9:00 p.m., officers received a call from a concerned citizen reporting that a male was observed drinking alcohol in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Memorial Avenue restaurant. Officers attended, located the vehicle and spoke with the driver. An impaired driving investigation was initiated and the driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, William Horne, age 25, of Barrie, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on July 06, 2021 in Orillia Court.