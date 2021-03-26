Bronze Statue Stolen In Orillia

Orillia OPP are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a six foot tall bronze statue that was stolen in the City of Orillia.

On March 24, 2021, officers received a report that a unique, six foot tall, bronze statue had been stolen from a garage on Matchedash Street North, Orillia. It depicts a woman standing over a large sea shell with a water jug on her shoulder and is valued at over $4000. The statue is very heavy and would require more than one person to move it.

If you have seen this statue or have any information, please call Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online atwww.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.