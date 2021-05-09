Bracebridge Resident Charged In Connection With Saturday Night Shooting

More to the story we first told you about.

Bracebridge OPP responded to a complaint from a member of the public about a gun being fired at an address near Balls Drive in Bracebridge on Saturday May 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. The complainant described that he had attended the residence and was shot at.

The male was not injured and was able to retreat.Paramedics did attend for an incident stand by but were not required.

Responding Officers attended and after securing the area, located the suspect who was cooperative with police. Police arrested and charged 40-year-old James Gostick of Bracebridge, with the following:

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Careless Use of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

He has been held for bail and will appear in Bracebridge Court on May 10th 2021.

Balls Drive was blocked off for the police investigation, but has since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.