Bracebridge OPP Charged Two People With Impaired Driving on January 6

Bracebridge OPP have charged two drivers with Impaired driving on January 6, 2021 thanks to information called in by concerned members of the public.

At 8:37 a.m. a motorist called in to report a vehicle swerving and causing concern on Highway 11 northbound in Gravenhurst, Responding officers were able to stop the vehicle and as a result of their investigation, arrested and charged 57-year-old Lindsay Verge of Victoria Harbour with Operation While Impaired by Drug.

The accused will appear in Bracebridge court on March 23, 2021.

Later in the day, at 4:30 p.m., police received a tip that there was a snow vehicle being operated in an unsafe manner on Tower Crescent in Gravenhurst, Responding officers arrived and located the vehicle and subsequently arrested and charged 40-year-old Corey Carpenter of Gravenhurst with Operation While Impaired- Over 80 along with various offenses under the Motorized Snow Vehicle Act.

He will appear in Bracebridge court on March 10, 2021.

The annual Festive RIDE campaign wrapped up for Bracebridge OPP on January 3, 2021 which saw an increase in the number of impaired drivers on Muskoka roads.