Bracebridge Keeps The Festive Lights On

The Town of Bracebridge is looking forward to the new year, and is supporting virtual connections and activities that keep families safe this holiday season.

One small way to look ahead to the future in 2021 is to keep festive lights on throughout town wherever possible, celebrating the holidays as a community and lighting up the start of the new year. Despite being socially distanced, families can appreciate the wonder and joy each household brings to the community as a whole.

Following the lead of the City of Kitchener, Bracebridge is asking residents to consider leaving their holiday lights up throughout the month of January.

“We are looking forward to a new year, one that will provide a positive outlook for the future of our community, and for everyone who lives and visits here. Throughout this pandemic, the people of Bracebridge have come together to support each other, and the gesture of leaving holiday lights up throughout January is one way to keep spirits bright during these challenging times,” said Mayor Graydon Smith.