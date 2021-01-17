Best Snowshoeing Trails In Muskoka

Snowshoeing is a great winter activity for your health and allows for discovering places that you can’t explore in other seasons. We’ve compiled a list of the top snowshoeing trails in Muskoka.

During the current province wide shutdown, snowshoeing is a permitted activity provided that you remain with the people in your household and maintain physical distancing from others.

Gravenhurst

Muskoka KOA

Devil’s Gap Trail

Muskoka Bay Resort

Bracebridge

Bracebridge Resource Management Centre

Liv Outside

Huckleberry Rock Lookout Trail

Strawberry Point Trail

Muskoka Lakes

Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery

Torrence Barrens

Hardy Lake

Hazelwood Trail

Huntsville

Algonquin Outfitters Oxtongue Lake

Arrowhead Provincial Park

Bruce Lake Trail

High Lake Trail

Lake Of Bays

Echo Valley Nature & Bike Trails

The Frost Centre Snowshoeing Trails

Essentials to bring (aside from snowshoes):

Snowshoe Poles

Charged phone with the app what3words (in case you get lost)

Water

Snacks

First-Aid Kit

If you know of any other snowshoeing trails to add to the list, please let us know.