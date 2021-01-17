Best Snowshoeing Trails In Muskoka

Snowshoeing is a great winter activity for your health and allows for discovering places that you can’t explore in other seasons. We’ve compiled a list of the top snowshoeing trails in Muskoka.
During the current province wide shutdown, snowshoeing is a permitted activity provided that you remain with the people in your household and maintain physical distancing from others.
Gravenhurst
- Muskoka KOA
- Devil’s Gap Trail
- Muskoka Bay Resort
Bracebridge
- Bracebridge Resource Management Centre
- Liv Outside
- Huckleberry Rock Lookout Trail
- Strawberry Point Trail
Muskoka Lakes
- Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery
- Torrence Barrens
- Hardy Lake
- Hazelwood Trail
Huntsville
- Algonquin Outfitters Oxtongue Lake
- Arrowhead Provincial Park
- Bruce Lake Trail
- High Lake Trail
Lake Of Bays
- Echo Valley Nature & Bike Trails
- The Frost Centre Snowshoeing Trails
Essentials to bring (aside from snowshoes):
- Snowshoe Poles
- Charged phone with the app what3words (in case you get lost)
- Water
- Snacks
- First-Aid Kit
If you know of any other snowshoeing trails to add to the list, please let us know.