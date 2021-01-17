Best Snowshoeing Trails In Muskoka

By
Kelly Hart
-
0
Photo by Susan Flynn on Unsplash

Snowshoeing is a great winter activity for your health and allows for discovering places that you can’t explore in other seasons. We’ve compiled a list of the top snowshoeing trails in Muskoka.

During the current province wide shutdown, snowshoeing is a permitted activity provided that you remain with the people in your household and maintain physical distancing from others.

Gravenhurst

  • Muskoka KOA
  • Devil’s Gap Trail
  • Muskoka Bay Resort

Bracebridge

  • Bracebridge Resource Management Centre
  • Liv Outside
  • Huckleberry Rock Lookout Trail
  • Strawberry Point Trail

Muskoka Lakes

  • Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery
  • Torrence Barrens
  • Hardy Lake
  • Hazelwood Trail

Huntsville

  • Algonquin Outfitters Oxtongue Lake
  • Arrowhead Provincial Park
  • Bruce Lake Trail
  • High Lake Trail

Lake Of Bays

  • Echo Valley Nature & Bike Trails
  • The Frost Centre Snowshoeing Trails

Essentials to bring (aside from snowshoes):

  • Snowshoe Poles
  • Charged phone with the app what3words (in case you get lost)
  • Water
  • Snacks
  • First-Aid Kit

If you know of any other snowshoeing trails to add to the list, please let us know.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here