Best Places To Go Tobogganing In Muskoka

Looking for some outdoor fun during lockdown? We’ve compiled a list of the top toboggan hills in Muskoka. Tobogganing is a safe activity amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, provided that you remain with the people in your household and keep a safe distance from others.
Bracebridge
- Kerr Park
- Annie Williams Park
- Calvin Grove Park
- Bracebridge Public School
Gravenhurst
- Pratt’s Pit
- Between the YMCA and Independent Grocer
- Path between Palmer and the bottom of Alexander street
- Sewer plant
Port Sydney
- Port Sydney Community Hall
- VK Greer
Huntsville
- Arrowhead Provincial Park
- St. Mary’s School
