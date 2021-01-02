Best Places To Go Tobogganing In Muskoka

Looking for some outdoor fun during lockdown? We’ve compiled a list of the top toboggan hills in Muskoka. Tobogganing is a safe activity amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, provided that you remain with the people in your household and keep a safe distance from others.

Bracebridge

Kerr Park

Annie Williams Park

Calvin Grove Park

Bracebridge Public School

Gravenhurst

Pratt’s Pit

Between the YMCA and Independent Grocer

Path between Palmer and the bottom of Alexander street

Sewer plant

Port Sydney

Port Sydney Community Hall

VK Greer

Huntsville

Arrowhead Provincial Park

St. Mary’s School

If you have a favourite spot to add to this list, please let us know in the comments