Best Places To Go Tobogganing In Muskoka

By
Kelly Hart
-
0
Photo by Country102 taken at Kerr Park in Bracebridge

Looking for some outdoor fun during lockdown? We’ve compiled a list of the top toboggan hills in Muskoka. Tobogganing is a safe activity amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, provided that you remain with the people in your household and keep a safe distance from others.

Bracebridge 

  • Kerr Park
  • Annie Williams Park
  • Calvin Grove Park
  • Bracebridge Public School

Gravenhurst

  • Pratt’s Pit
  • Between the YMCA and Independent Grocer
  • Path between Palmer and the bottom of Alexander street
  • Sewer plant

Port Sydney

  • Port Sydney Community Hall
  • VK Greer

Huntsville 

  • Arrowhead Provincial Park
  • St. Mary’s School

If you have a favourite spot to add to this list, please let us know in the comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here