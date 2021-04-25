ATV Safety Reminders

With the good weather on its way the OPP would like to share some safety reminders with ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) and UTV (Utility-Terrain Vehicle, including side by sides) drivers.

Reminders:

ATV and UTV operators and passengers must wear an approved helmet that is properly fastened.

No person shall drive an ATV on a highway with a passenger unless:

  • The vehicle is designed to carry a driver and passenger – aftermarket seats do not permit an increase of the number of riders carried.
  • The passenger is sitting behind the driver
  • The passenger is NOT under the age of eight (8)

Adhere to the speed limit

  • If the highway speed limit is 50km/h or lower, ATV maximum speed is 20km/h
  • If the highway speed limit is over 50km/h, ATV maximum speed is 50km/h

ATV trails will open for public use on May 1, 2021 – make sure that you are ready for a safe and fun filled season. For more information on ATV and UTV related rules, please visit the Kawartha ATV Association website at www.katva.ca.

