ATV Safety Reminders

With the good weather on its way the OPP would like to share some safety reminders with ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) and UTV (Utility-Terrain Vehicle, including side by sides) drivers.

Reminders:

ATV and UTV operators and passengers must wear an approved helmet that is properly fastened.

No person shall drive an ATV on a highway with a passenger unless:

The vehicle is designed to carry a driver and passenger – aftermarket seats do not permit an increase of the number of riders carried.

The passenger is sitting behind the driver

The passenger is NOT under the age of eight (8)

Adhere to the speed limit

If the highway speed limit is 50km/h or lower, ATV maximum speed is 20km/h

If the highway speed limit is over 50km/h, ATV maximum speed is 50km/h

ATV trails will open for public use on May 1, 2021 – make sure that you are ready for a safe and fun filled season. For more information on ATV and UTV related rules, please visit the Kawartha ATV Association website at www.katva.ca.