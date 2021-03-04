Attempted Daytime Robbery At Coldwater Pharmacy

The Orillia detachment of the OPP is seeking the help of the public to identify a male who attempted to rob a Coldwater, Ontario, pharmacy and fled in a silver sedan.

On February 04, 2021, approximately 1:59 p.m., a male walked into a pharmacy in Coldwater and walked directly behind the counter. Staff confronted the male who was holding a spray canister which is believed to have been pepper spray or “bear spray.” The male then fled to an awaiting vehicle which proceeded southbound on River Street.

The male is described as white, 20-25 years old, wearing a blue winter coat with a hood and dark red running shoes. The suspect was also wearing work gloves and carrying a spray canister.

The vehicle is described as a Silver Acura four door with alloy wheels and a black frame around the license plate. The vehicle is also missing the driver’s side rear door handle. It was also reported that there were as many as three others waiting in the vehicle while the suspect was in the pharmacy.

If you have seen this suspect or vehicle or have any information, you are urged to call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.