Arrest Warrant Leads OPP To Impaired Driving And Suspended Driving Charges

Uniform officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP conducted a traffic stop on a southbound vehicle on Champlain Road in the Town of Penetanguishene at 2:01 a.m. December 27, 2020. The officer spoke with the driver and through investigation learned that the driver was wanted on a outstanding arrest warrant from a previous police investigation. The officer also seized a quantity of open liquor from the vehicle and entered into a drinking and driving investigation which lead to a further investigation at detachment.

As a result of this investigation Christopher Manson, 38 years of Wasaga Beach, was charged with the following Criminal Code of Canada offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

further investigation at detachment resulted in further charges of

Driving while under suspension

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Both charges contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario, along with:

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused was released from police custody on a undertaking to appear in Midland Court on December 14, 2021. The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .

Police remind motorists that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails, roadways and waterways. Educating the public about safe driving practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired driver or operator please “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a crash