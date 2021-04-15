Applications For Emergency Child Care In Muskoka

On Monday, April 12, the Premier announced that schools would remain closed to in-person learning after the spring break. Students enrolled in publicly-funded schools across Muskoka will now be engaged in virtual learning effective Monday, April 19, 2021.

The District Municipality of Muskoka is currently working with operators, school boards, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and the Province to make ECC spaces available in Gravenhurst, Huntsville, and Bracebridge. Locations are yet to be finalized.

The Province has released the worker eligibility list confirming those who are eligible to apply for ECC. All pre-applications received will now be classified as official applications effective immediately.

A full listing of workers eligible for ECC has been posted to the Province of Ontario website at the following link: ECC Eligibility List

Examples of those eligible for ECC include:

health care workers;

child care workers;

grocery store workers;

construction workers;

many others – please read the full eligibility list to determine if you are an eligible worker.

ECC is available to eligible parents/guardians of school-aged children in Muskoka at no cost. For instructions on how to apply for returning or new families, and to stay informed of ECC updates please visit: www.muskoka.on.ca/emergencychildcare

If You Have Previously Accessed ECC:

If you accessed ECC in January/February of 2021 and would like to reactivate your application, please send an email to our ECC Team at childrensprograms@muskoka.on.ca and ask that your application be reactivated. Please be sure to include your name and contact number in the email. A member of the ECC team will be in touch with you about next steps and any further documentation that needs to be provided.

If You Are a New Applicant for ECC:

Please complete the online pre-application available at https://www.missioninc.com/olaf/muskoka/en-ca/welcome. Once you click “Apply for Child Care Fee Subsidy” the application will launch. When completing the application please select “Emergency Child Care” as the reason for applying. A member of the ECC team will be in touch with you about next steps and any further documentation that needs to be provided.