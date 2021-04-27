Alzheimer Society Of Muskoka Urges Community To Join IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s In May

People living with dementia and their caregivers count on the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka for support as they navigate the disease. And every year, the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka relies on you to join us for our annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s – Locally Presented by Country102.

While the pandemic negatively impacted so many services across the country last year, you showed your support by joining our walk, raising crucial funds that allowed us to shift many of our services online, continuing to meet the needs of people living with dementia and their caregivers in Muskoka and Parry Sound. But more funds are needed to meet the growing demand for life-changing support, including counselling, day programs for people living with dementia and respite for caregivers.

They’re challenging YOU to MOVE YOUR WAY and to fundraise in honour of the people living with dementia and those that care for them in Muskoka and Parry Sound. Starting in May, you can complete your challenge in any way that you choose—in one day, in one week, or over the whole month! This challenge is for everyone, so make sure to get your friends and family involved and MOVE YOUR WAY by walking, cycling, swimming, canoeing, running, doing yoga, baking or however you choose!

“We all know someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. Join the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s and raise money to provide life-changing programs and services for families in Muskoka and Parry Sound.” says Karen Quemby, Executive Director, at the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka.

By joining the Muskoka IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, you make a positive difference in the lives of people living with dementia and their families. Get involved:

Sign up individually, with your family, or create a team at WalkForAlzheimers.ca

Take a photo or video, upload it to social media and include the hashtag #IGWalkForAlz.

Join a live broadcast on the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka’s Facebook page on Sunday, May 30 at 10:30 am, where we’ll share stories from walk participants and celebrate together.

Most of all, have fun raising money for a fantastic cause!

Chris Etherington, Julie Bissonette and Steve Lavigne are your local Muskoka IG Advisors. They know all too well the impact that Alzheimer’s and dementia can have on a family, not only personally but through the people we work with. “Alzheimer’s is emotionally challenging but can also have a financial impact that can put a severe strain on families. We are here to help.” says Chris Etherington. “We are proud supporters of the largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society. In 2020 the walk raised more than $5 million dollars across Canada! We are looking forward to walking in 2021.”