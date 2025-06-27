Almaguin Highlands Graduate Awarded Top University Scholarship

An Almaguin Highlands Secondary School (AHSS) student has been awarded one of Canada’s most prestigious and sought-after scholarships for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

Grade 12 student Keith Rubin has won a $120,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship for engineering for his exceptional academic performance, leadership and peer mentorship.

AHSS principal Heather Hickey says, “Keith has consistently demonstrated exemplary citizenship and leadership throughout his time at our school. He took initiative by leading a school-wide project focused on peer mentorship and academic support. Notably, Keith volunteered his time after school to tutor junior students in mathematics, providing them withacademic guidance and encouragement.

“One memorable moment that stands out was when a younger student, struggling with confidence in math, shared how Keith’s patient and compassionate tutoring helped them not only improve their grades but also begin to enjoy the subject,” Hickey says. “Keith’s ability to connect with others and lead by example has left a lasting impact on our school community.”

Rubin says that given the high cost of post-secondary education, especially for engineering, this scholarship is “life-changing. Before knowing that I received this scholarship, money was a concern for me, specifically the cost of tuition and residence,” Rubin says. “However, this scholarship has made it so money is no longer a worry for post-secondary, and I can now solely focus on my future education.”

As the very first AHSS student to win a Schulich Scholarship, Rubin is quick to point out that he could not have achieved his remarkable accomplishments without the support of AHSS educators.

“Every single teacher has supported me over my high school journey; many members of the Almaguin faculty have made me into the person I am today,” Rubin says. “I need to give special thanks to Mr. Perry, my civics and careers teacher, who first informed me of the Schulich Leader Scholarship and kept reminding me to apply from Grades 10 to 12. Then, Mr. Beverly, who not only taught me Grade 11 and 12 chemistry and physics but also inspired me and sparked my curiosity in the STEM fields. Lastly, Mrs. Bell brought out my leadership qualities through the student ambassador and peer tutoring courses.”

Rubin will study engineering at the University of Western Ontario in the fall and says his “dream career would be one where I could return to the Almaguin area and help bring low-cost, yet reliable services and infrastructure to our beautiful region.”

“We are incredibly proud of Keith for receiving this prestigious scholarship,” Hickey says. “From the moment he joined Almaguin, Keith stood out as a student of exceptional character, dedication, and promise. This recognition is not only a testament to his hard work and leadership but also a reflection of the strength and spirit of our entire school community.”

Hickey says that “for a student from a small, rural school to be acknowledged at this level is deeply meaningful. It demonstrates that excellence knows no boundaries and that with the right support, encouragement, and determination, our students can achieve remarkable things. We look forward to following Keith’s journey and celebrating the many accomplishments that lie ahead.”