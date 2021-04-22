Almaguin Highlands Charge Driver With Refusal

On April 15, 2021, at approximately 6:50 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a complaint of a parked vehicle on Melody Crescent.

After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. Officers demanded the driver provide a breath sample into the Approved Screening Device (ASD). The driver refused to comply with officer’s demand.

As a result of the investigation, Hugh Mitchell, 32 years-of-age of Armour Township, has been charged with:

Adult Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court of Justice on Monday June 24, 2021.