Agencies Address McCrea Lake Conservation Area Parking Concerns

A joint effort was undertaken this spring by members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the OPP, Georgian Bay Township, The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP), Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) to address community safety concerns related to overflow parking at McCrae Lake Conservation Area. The McCrae Lake Conservation Area is on Crown land located in the Township of Georgian Bay.

Parking is limited and, once full, parking on area roadways including Provincial Highway 400 and municipal land, where indicated, is not permitted and could result in significant fines as well as towing and storage fees.

Illegally parked vehicles will be issued offence notices. Fines start at $85.00 along with towing and storage fees beginning at $310.00. All involved agencies encourage outdoor enthusiast’s to enjoy the conservation area however, in the interest of public safety please be aware of the no parking areas and community concerns.