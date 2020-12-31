Access To OPP Huntsville Detachment Restricted During Lockdown

The OPP are taking action to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 by restricting the access to its facilities, including detachments, across the province.

The OPP is limiting the processing of routine criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks and finger printing to essential workers/volunteers only . Anyone seeking entry to OPP Huntsville Detachment must make an appointment first. Individuals will be pre-screened and are required to have proper personal protective equipment prior to entering the detachment.

If you require any detachment-based service, including criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks, please call (705) 789-5551 in advance for an appointment. Their operating hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For all other police matters, please call 1-888-310-1122 or your local detachment. Report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting.