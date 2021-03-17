24th Annual Hospital Classic Adapts To Support Soldiers’ MRI Replacement Project

The 24th Annual Soldiers’ Hospital Not-So-Classic has transitioned to a hybrid event for 2021 that offers participants the opportunity to golf and dine on their own time for a great cause. Registration is now open.

With the concern of COVID-19 still top of mind, the event will bring golfers and community members together in support of enhanced patient care at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital without the large gathering of past Hospital Classics.

“Last year, the many unknowns of the pandemic forced us to cancel the event altogether,” explained Kaitlyn St. Pierre, Development Officer of Annual Giving, OSMH Foundation. “This year, we’re collaborating with local courses and restaurants to offer several unique golf and dine packages that participants can use at any point during the summer. Golfers can still have all the fun without the risk of a big tournament.”

The Foundation has partnered with six local golf courses and five local restaurants to create individual, foursome and family golf and dining packages. The packages range from $150-$600 and can be used any time throughout the 2021 season. A city-wide online auction to be held from June 18th to June 25th, 2021 and 50/50 raffle to run from May 10th to June 25th, 2021 will supplement the tournament.

Since 1997, the Hospital Classic has raised more than $2.3 million in support of Soldiers’. The proceeds from this year’s event will support the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Replacement Project.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or to register for this event, please visit HospitalClassic.ca