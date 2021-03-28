20th Driver Charged Under Impaired Driving Laws

On March 24, 2021 at approximately 3:00 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Bowes Street in the Town of Parry Sound when they observed a possible impaired driver. Police stopped the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Danielle Walsh, 29 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driver fail to surrender licence

Red light – fail to stop

Unsafe move – lane or shoulder

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on April 29, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.