2021 Muskoka Community Grant Program Kick-Off

The District Municipality of Muskoka (the District) is pleased to announce the launch of the 2021 Muskoka Community Grant Program on the Engage Muskoka Platform.

The District supports the enhancement of community well-being with a focus on improving a positive quality of life for our most vulnerable population. One way of helping to achieve this goal is through community-funded programs.

The 2021 Community Grant Program is kicking off with the release of third-wave funding made available through the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF). The SSRF is a direct result of COVID-19 and is supported by the Province of Ontario through the District’s Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative (CHPI). Through grants of up to $10,000, this fund intends to provide financial assistance to community groups that offer essential services such as food and shelter programs or other necessary programs to help vulnerable populations during COVID-19.

Submit an Application for Funding

The SSRF application is now available at the following link: Apply to the SSRF Now!

The application will remain open until May 25, 2021, and will close at 4:00 p.m.

Learn More and Stay Informed!

Additional grant opportunities through the Community Grant Program including the Pay it Forward Grant (PIF) and the Community Enhancement Fund (CE) will be communicated as we continue to monitor COVID-19 in our communities. For updates regarding the program and available grant opportunities, please subscribe to the 2021 Community Grant Program Project Page made available on the Engage Muskoka platform at the following link: 2021 Muskoka Community Grants

To learn more about the SSRF application guidelines and eligibility requirements visit: https://www.engagemuskoka.ca/muskoka-community-grants