2021 Community Volunteer Income Tax Clinics

The District Municipality of Muskoka (the District) is pleased to announce that the 2021 Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) is being offered to eligible residents once again, virtually.

The District is registered with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) and works with local libraries and volunteers to provide free income tax clinics to eligible individuals living in Muskoka. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the District worked with the CRA to find alternative ways be able to continue to deliver the program. Through the dedication of staff, community partners, and volunteers, virtual clinics rolled out to the community last June.

“The income tax clinic program is a much-needed program here in Muskoka” shares District Chair, John Klinck. “Last year, our tax clinic volunteers completed over 1,400 tax returns for Muskoka residents which allowed families and individuals to access important government benefits such as the Child Tax Benefit, the Trillium Benefit, Old Age Security, and others. I’d like to extend a sincere appreciation to our staff, community partners, and volunteers for the work they put into this program each year. This program changes lives for so many”.

Tax return appointments are now being scheduled for March and April 2021. Residents who need to file their taxes can now complete the online appointment request form at www.muskoka.on.ca/taxclinics. Eligibility requirements and what you need to have prepared are also included on this page. If you do not have access to a computer please call our tax clinic team at 705-645-2412.

Volunteers are Here to Help!

Not sure if you qualify for the tax clinic program? Do you have questions about government benefits that you received due to the pandemic and don’t know where to start? Give them a call and they can help!

Tax clinic volunteers can help you navigate the system and answer questions like who to contact if you have money owing (such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, or the Canada Recovery Benefit ). Volunteers can also connect you to other community programs and resources such as food and mental health supports, housing programs, and community groups.

To learn more about the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program and the Districts involvement with this program, please visit: www.muskoka.on.ca/taxclinics